World reacts after Atlanta native Coco Gauff reaches first-ever US Open final

NEW YORK — At just 19 years old, Atlanta native Coco Gauff is heading to her first U.S. Open Finals.
The tennis star captured the big win Thursday night in her match against Karolina Muchova in the women's singles semifinals by winning in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-5. She became the first American teenager to reach the U.S. Open title match in New York since Serena Williams did so in 2001, also at age 19. Williams also reached the final in 1999 when she won at just 17.
The toughest part about the big win for Gauff might have been when she closed it out with a 40-shot rally that had the crowd riled up for both players. She needed six match points to get it done and pulled it out behind the raucous crowd.
Here's what the world is saying about it.
Reactions to Coco Gauff reaching US Open final
Tennis legend Billie Jean King weighed in on Gauff's massive accomplishment:
Basketball legend Magic Johnson sent his congrats to Gauff:
Attorney Ben Crump highlighted Gauff becoming the first American teen since Serena in 2001 to reach the US Open final.
NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted her congratulations to Gauff, talking about her 40-shot rally to help win it:
Gauff, who moved to Florida at age seven, was greeted with congratulations by the Miami Heat's official X account:
11Alive's own Reggie Chatman was inside for Gauff's win and captured the raw emotion after she clinched it.
MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube