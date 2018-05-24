CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After being voted in as the next Carolina Panthers owner and attending the league meetings in Atlanta, David Tepper flew to the Queen City to discuss NFL's new national anthem policy with the players, a source told NBC Charlotte's Kelsey Riggs.

Tepper left the owner's meeting in Atlanta Wednesday and flew to Charlotte to hold the discussion between him and the Panthers' team captains and leaders.

Their discussion came right as the league announced on Wednesday that players and team personnel must “shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem” when they take the field during the national anthem.

I'm told David Tepper left owners meeting yesterday in Atlanta and flew to Charlotte to meet with Panthers team captains and leaders. He wanted to talk to players about the NFL's decision on national anthem policy. Source said there was good dialogue & discussion within group. — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) May 24, 2018

The new rule allows players who do not want to stand to stay in the locker room. In addition, each of the 32 teams now has the power to issue their own policies, which could include fines for players protesting the anthem.

The source said there was a "good dialogue and discussion" between Tepper and the Panthers players.

RELATED: NFL's national anthem policy: Players on field must stand, show 'respect'

Over in the nation's capital, President Trump applauded the new national anthem policy and even suggested players who protest maybe "shouldn't be in the country."

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem," Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends. "The NFL owners did the right thing."

RELATED: Trump praises NFL's anthem policy

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

© 2018 WCNC