CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second-straight year, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper gave local teachers a mid-year boost for their classrooms.

Tepper, and the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation along with the John M. Belk Endowment, donated $120,000 to 800 elementary classrooms in 17 Title I Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The money will go towards school supplies for classrooms, which often comes from the pockets of teachers.

"I can really appreciate what they do," said Tepper, who's mother was a teacher. "It means something to me that we can do this for them."

"It's amazing knowing that we have that support," added third-grade teacher Jordan Schriefer. "Knowing that there are people out there still rooting for us, still caring, and wanting to pour back in to us so that we can pour back in to these students is remarkable."

