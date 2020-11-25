Nicole Tepper shares her hopes of making a lasting impact in the Charlotte community

Tepper is set to host Joy to the Carolinas in December

Since David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018, he has continued to make his mark in the community from charity efforts to bringing Major League Soccer to the Queen City, but Mr. Tepper’s wife Nicole is also making a lasting impact of her own through her community efforts and giving back.

“When we came into Charlotte and North or South Carolina we realized that there was so much more of a need and so it seemed like such a perfect fit. What we do and the Panthers platform that they had prior and what they do it just seemed like a perfect fit and really felt important to almost take it to the next level,” Tepper said.

Nicole has certainly started doing just that, from being principal for a day, to establishing college scholarships, to one of her favorites – Joy to the Carolinas, which will take place once again this December despite COVID-19.

“This year we’re hosting 1,500 families and we’re doing it at the speedway so it’s outside it’s social distanced. I was not taking no for an answer there was no way I was letting the holiday season go by without doing this so we put all of our brain power together and figured out a way that we could do this safely and still give back to these families in need,” Tepper said.

While the pandemic has altered the way the Teppers are able to give back and interact with the community, there is no doubt that Nicole will find a way to continue to help those in need.