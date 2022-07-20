Tepper Sports drops another major project

The company that owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC has pulled out of a deal that would have placed the club's academy at the facility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC's club academy facility will not be housed at the Eastland mall, at least for now.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), which owns Charlotte FC as well as the Carolina Panthers, announced they no longer had plans to be involved with the redevelopment of the Eastland Mall.

"After a great deal of consideration, the timeline for the Eastland project posed challenges that led us to research expedited alternatives," Tepper Sports said in a statement. "We continue to work towards a practice facility for Charlotte FC’s first team, the club’s academy and its MLS Next Pro team and will provide updates as our plans are finalized."

TSE noted that while they have no plans at this time to have a presence at Eastland, they are open to discussions.

Additionally, TSE added that since they took Bank of America Stadium over in 2018, they have contributed over $70 million in facility improvements and doubled events taking place all without public funding from the city of Charlotte.

After taking ownership of the Panthers in 2018, David Tepper made it clear he wanted to bring MLS to Charlotte, going as far as sending out surveys to Panthers season ticket holders to gauge interest about a soccer team.

This year is the team's inaugural season on the pitch.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte city council members and Crosland Southeast, the company spearheading the redevelopment project, about this announcement but we have not received a response.

The Eastland Mall is set to be redeveloped starting in August. The 69-acre facility could include "residential, office, retail, hotel, and sports and community facilities," according to developers.

The mall closed in 2010 and has since been home to a skatepark and a large flea market. However, the mall's redevelopment has displaced these amenities, and it's unclear if they will have a new home at the facility.

Charlotte FC initially planned to house its headquarters at the site but changed plans later to host the Charlotte FC Elite Academy there. These plans are no longer in place, however.

To make matters more convoluted for TSE, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Nick Kelly, and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Hart, have both stepped down in the last two months.