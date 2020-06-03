CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basketball has always been a part of the Busby family. So much so that Tony and Laura Busby joke that their kids were probably born in the gym.

When their daughter Breya proved she belonged on the court, it was a day that took them by surprise, but thanks her love of the game – it’s saved her life.

“Breya has watched her brothers play for a while. I never thought she would be a basketball player because I never pushed it. I always take the boys and we'd go work and go train and she would also be there just watching," Tony Busby said. "One day we were at Carolina Courts and this guy was like, 'Hey can she play in this game?'" he recalled.

She started playing and "we were just amazed at what she could do," Tony said. "I'm thinking, 'What in the world and where did she get that from?'"

"She got it from watching," he said. "The love of the game.”

Fast forward to the present day and Breya is one of the best point guards in the state, and as a junior, she’s already started receiving offers to play at the next level. This season things came to a halt when she no longer felt like herself on the court.

“Breya has always been the energizer bunny on the court, just nonstop, never wanting to come off the court - she kind of wreaks havoc on the court," Laura Busby explained. "Towards the middle of December, she was getting over a cold and just kind of fatigued. A little rundown. Asking for breathers during the game, which she never does. We thought she was just having residual effect from a cold.”

But then during a game versus Covenant Day on January 16th, Breya experienced her worst symptoms yet.

“I felt like I was going to pass out," Breya recalled. "That's when the girls had to bring me to the locker room and then my dad and I went to the ER. We were there forever."

Within less than 24 hours, Breya went from playing in a game, to the ER, to being transported to Levine Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“I was there for a few hours, chilling in the bed. My mom, brother and dad were with me and they told me I had Leukemia," Breya said.

“We didn't necessarily understand, why or how, but we know God doesn't make mistakes and he's got her in his hands, and we take it day by day," Laura Busby said. "She's a fighter and she's going to get through."

It’s their faith that continues to keep their spirits lifted during Breya’s treatment, including one special verse: Jeremiah 29:11.

“We kept seeing it pop up while we were in the hospital," Breya explained. "When people would bring us gifts, it would have Jeremiah 29:11. I think that’s something special.

Breya continued, "I feel like God placed it there for a reason."

They now look at the game of basketball as a blessing. It was the game that saved her life.

“It’s just a different game. I have to fight this battle and push through,” Breya said.

She said she doesn't want other players to treat her any differently.

“It's motivation because I don’t want it to be all negative," she said. " I’d rather be me laughing and positive then sulk up and be all sad.”

Breya's story recently caught the attention of Steph Curry, who recorded her a Twitter shout-out.

And true to her strong spirit, she already has her sights set on next season.

“To get more offers, to get my 2,000 points, and be better than I was last year.”

There will be a basketball game played in honor of Breya's fight against leukemia on March 21st at Rocky River High School. Proceeds will benefit families with children fighting Leukemia.

