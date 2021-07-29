The Hornets hold the No. 11 pick in the NBA Draft. Will they use it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets hold the No. 11 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
But there's been a lot of intrigue about whether they'll make that pick, or package it in a trade deal.
It's no secret that Charlotte needs help at the center position.
NBA reporter Brett Seigel reported the Hornets could be involved in discussions for a potential three-team deal involving Indiana big man, Myles Turner.
"As of right now I think the Hornets probably select No. 11," Locked On Hornets host Walker Mehl said. "We haven't seen (GM) Mitch Kupchak pull off a ton of trades. It's possible and I think it's very in play. Ultimately I think they stay home at No. 11."
While it's not like having the No. 3 pick like they did in 2020 when they landed LaMelo Ball, the Hornets can still get a good player at No. 11.
That's the same slot that saw them draft Malik Monk in 2017.
That's also where current Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson was picked in 2019, originally by the Timberwolves.