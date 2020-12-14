Nicole Tepper shares her gratitude for those involved in making "Joy to the Carolinas" a success

The Panthers along with Coca-Cola Consolidate and Charlotte Motor Speedway held the second-annual "Joy to the Carolinas"

The Carolina Panthers partnered with Coca-Cola Consolidated and Charlotte Motor Speedway to hold its annual “Joy to The Carolinas” event, which was an idea that Nicole Tepper first brought to life last year.

Although COVID-19 presented a new set of challenges to make the event happen in 2020, Tepper was determined to find a way to give back to those in need and she certainly did just that - giving back to 1,500 individuals in the community.

The event this year provided a unique, socially distant, holiday drive-thru experience through Charlotte Motor Speedway’s “Speedway Christmas” and stops along the way to pick up toys, food, winter items, shoes and more.

Proud to partner with the @Panthers and @CokeCCBCC on last night's Joy to the Carolinas! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/cbjoZffNT5 — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) December 9, 2020

"Really the main goal this year was to provide the families with what they really need and that's what we did," Tepper said. "Even if it wasn't a COVID year I would be doing the same thing. I just think it makes it a little more challenging and rewarding because it's a COVID year and people are getting hit harder and harder. It means so much, but I'm not stopping when COVID goes away. This is going to be an ongoing thing."

While meeting all the families during the event meant so much to Tepper, one moment put it all into perspective for everyone involved.

"At the very end, the event had to end around nine, so we were just hanging around waiting for whatever cars would come around last if they couldn't get there on time, so we just kind of sat tight there to wait. There were two cars that came in like ten of nine and we gave the families what they needed, their toys and stuff, and the mom in the front seat started to cry hysterically of happy tears," Tepper said. "For me, that was one of those moments that was like, you know, this is what it's all about. She was so thankful and so happy."

The Teppers & @CokeCCBCC gifted 1,500 Charlotte residents toys, food, winter items and clothes in a safe and socially distant way 🎁 pic.twitter.com/tXfDoVZc3D — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 9, 2020

One thing that Tepper couldn’t stress enough is how grateful she is to those who collaborated and donated their time to help the event be a success.