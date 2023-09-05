Thielen talks first few weeks with Panthers, meeting Bryce Young

Veteran WR spent nine seasons with Minnesota

Last year, the Panthers had the "Arby's Package," a beefy set for run plays that included several extra large offensive linemen.

"We have the meats," guard Brady Christensen said at the time.

But new receiver Adam Thielen might have something to say about the naming rights, since he's partnering with Land O'Frost Premium Deli Meat.

Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, have three kids, so the choice seemed obvious.

"I love that," he said of the idea. "Just having the like the high protein, no preservatives, things like that, a quick option that that is healthy."

Thielen hopes to bring a healthy dose of big plays to the Panthers offense.

The 32-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler joins the Panthers after nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, it's his first time living somewhere besides Minnesota, where he was born, grew up and played high school, college and pro football.

"Yeah, it's definitely different," he said. "But for me, it's super exciting."

Before inking a three-year deal with Carolina, Thielen first sat down with the team's new head coach, and was impressed with Frank Reich.

"After sitting down with him for a few hours, it was very clear to me that this was a perfect fit for myself and my family," Thielen said, "and really exciting for the Panthers organization to have a guy like that as a leader."

Thielen will be helping to break in rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft choice Bryce Young.

But the pair already met before they were even on the Panthers roster.

Young approached Thielen during the Super Bowl festivities in Phoenix.

"He came up to me and just said that he respected my game and had been watching me for a long time," Thielen said. "Just so mature and just such a good person. I know that he's prepared to come in here and battle his butt off and prepare."

Young and the rest of the Panthers rookies will take part in rookie minicamp starting Friday.