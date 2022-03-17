'This one out of all was probably the toughest' | Queens swimming and diving wins 7th-straight NCAA championship

The titles have come in consecutive years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens has become such a perennial powerhouse in DII swimming and diving, when you see the Royals are back in the NCAA championships, you assume they'll be hanging yet another banner.

But inside the program, it's not that simple.

"This one out of all was probably the toughest," Coach Jeff Dugdale said. "These two teams put in everything they had into making sure this was the year.

Queens won its seventh-straight NCAA DII title last weekend in Greensboro in both men's and women's swimming and diving.

Turns out it doesn't get old.

"When we start to wrap it up and we know it's in the books," Dugdale said. "It just starts to flood with memories of how they poured everything in."

Across the four-day event, the Royals won 10 individual events and six relays, and also set two NCAA D2 records.

"We have this saying that to swim at Queens is an honor to win at Queens is a tradition," Dugdale said. "So they want to keep the tradition."

Dugdale was named Coach of the Year by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

It's the third time he's swept both the men's and women's awards.

Alex Kunert and Danielle Melilli were named 2022 Male and Female Swimmers of the Year.

Dugdale has been at Queens for 12 years and wanted to win national titles, but more importantly, wanted to build a sustainable championship program.

Mission accomplished.