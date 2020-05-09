Thompson's fund focuses on dental hygiene for low-income kids

Panthers LB wants kids to help kids smile and keep their confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is ready to step up on and off the field for the team this year.

Entering his sixth season, and fresh off a big contract extension, Thompson is expected to fill the void left by the recent departures of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.

Thompson has been nursing a sore groin in training camp, but recently told WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein that he'll be ready to play Week 1 when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thompson has also started the Shaq Thompson Legacy Fund, in part, to help low-income students with dental hygiene.

"My mom wasn't able to take us to the dentist and get our teeth cleaned every six months," Thompson told Stroehlein. "I want to make sure these kids have a confidence in their smile. If you have a confidence nobody's going to break that from you, you're going to live your best life."

Special thanks to @ShaqThompson_7 for talking with us about a number of topics including the Thompson Legacy Fund, which services low income students in the Sacramento & CLT communities & focuses on mentorship, character development & dental hygiene.



More ⬇️ & on @wcnc! pic.twitter.com/3HUU4zNeIt — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 4, 2020