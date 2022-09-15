Thursday passes still available for Presidents Cup

Competition will tee off that day with a trophy presentation

The Presidents Cup has finally arrived.

Competition begins a week from Thursday.

And there are still passes available for that day, which could be one of the most special days of the week.

"Thursday is the opening day of the competition," Executive Director Adam Sperling said. "About 35 minutes prior to play, we'll have an opening ceremony presentation for the trophy. A lot of surprises in store. So if you don't have a ticket yet, now's the time to get that ticket."

That ceremony, and opening tee times, will take place at the 2,500-spectator stadium on the first tee.

"That's where the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotion are. The colors are all there," Sperling said. "That's the pageantry of this event celebrating the global game of golf. To me Thursday is one of the best days to be out here."

The U.S. and International teams will be at Quail Hollo Club for practice Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Anyone with a week-long pass is able to attend.

The Presidents Cup pits 12 players from the United States against 12 International Team players (excluding Europe) in a four-day, five-round matchplay event.

Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles, with 30 points up for grabs.