CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, set for the week of April 27, was canceled due to COVID-19.

But the many charities that the tournament assists still need help.

Every day this week WCNC Charlotte will highlight one of those charities, and also tell you about a great moment in Wells Fargo Championship history.

Monday's charity is the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools COVID-19 Relief Fund.

This fund helps "ensure all students continue to have access to learning while schools are closed and to help address critical needs CMS families may experience during this time."

To donate to the CMS COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here.

Our first great moment in championship history came on a sunny, spring day in 2007.

Two of the greatest icons in American sports history paired up for a round at Quail Hollow Club as Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan played in the Wachovia Championship Pro-Am.

MJ brought his cigar, and his trash talk. Jordan walked in an eight-foot par putt on No. 7, and mimicked Woods' patented fist pump.

He even gave him a slight stare down.

It was all in good fun, as the two legends thrilled fans at Quail Hollow for 18 holes.

