Todd Gilliland rallies to win NASCAR trucks race in Austin

The victory also marked the first of any kind for a NASCAR series race at the road course that was built for Formula One

Todd Gilliland has won at Circuit of the Americas for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season.

He powered through wet conditions early on, then grabbed the lead late in Saturday's race. Gilliland was in a four-car group that pulled away from the pack at the start of the final stage.

He overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps to take his second career trucks win and first since 2019.