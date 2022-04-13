Train delays Hornets arrival to arena in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Did the Hawks try and derail the Hornets' arrival to the arena?
It seems that Charlotte thinks so.
The Hornets' arrival to the State Farm Arena for Wednesday night's NBA Play-In game was delayed 15 minutes because a train stopped in front of the team bus.
"In my 20 years I've never seen that train stop," coach James Borrego said. "I've been coming to this arena for 20 years and I've never seen a train stop before the game."
The stopped train was very close to the arena and Borrego indicated the delay bothered the Hornets players.
"Our guys noticed," he said. "It's good fuel for us."
Charlotte is the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and facing ninth-seeded Atlanta.
The winner will travel to Cleveland on Friday night for a second Play-In game.
Whichever team wins Friday night will be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and would face top-seeded Miami.
