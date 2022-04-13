Train delays Hornets arrival to arena in Atlanta

"I've been coming to this arena for 20 years and I've never seen a train stop before the game."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Did the Hawks try and derail the Hornets' arrival to the arena?

It seems that Charlotte thinks so.

The Hornets' arrival to the State Farm Arena for Wednesday night's NBA Play-In game was delayed 15 minutes because a train stopped in front of the team bus.

"In my 20 years I've never seen that train stop," coach James Borrego said. "I've been coming to this arena for 20 years and I've never seen a train stop before the game."

The stopped train was very close to the arena and Borrego indicated the delay bothered the Hornets players.

"Our guys noticed," he said. "It's good fuel for us."

Interesting bit of spice added to #Hornets and #Hawks -- a train stopped in front of Charlotte's bus and delayed their arrival to the arena



James Borrego: "In my 20 years I've never seen that train stop...Our guys noticed...that's good fuel for us."@wcnc I #NBA pic.twitter.com/B4pYQRyAcP — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 13, 2022

Charlotte is the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and facing ninth-seeded Atlanta.

The winner will travel to Cleveland on Friday night for a second Play-In game.

Whichever team wins Friday night will be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and would face top-seeded Miami.

LaMelo Ball & the @hornets arrive in style for the #MetaQuestPlayIn Tournament.



#10 CHA vs. #9 ATL TONIGHT at 7:00pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TOgfsqotOn — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

LaMelo Ball & the @hornets arrive in style for the #MetaQuestPlayIn Tournament.



#10 CHA vs. #9 ATL TONIGHT at 7:00pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TOgfsqotOn — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.