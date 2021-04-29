Transgender sports bill won't advance through North Carolina legislature this year

The proposed legislation would have prevented transgender individuals from playing on sports teams composed of individuals different than their assigned sex at birth

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Save Women's Sports Act will not advance through the state legislature this year as House Speaker Tim Moore believes there is not a path forward for the bill to become law. The proposed legislation would have prevented transgender girls and women from competing in school sports labeled for biologically female athletes.

Moore told The Associated Press there's not a need to take up the "Save Women’s Sports Act" and questioned whether there would be enough votes for it to become law.

The inaction marks another decision by Republicans to step away from

Neal Inman, Moore's chief of staff, confirmed an earlier report from the Associated Press, which first reported the bill would not receive a vote.

"After speaking with Republican members from both chambers, the Speaker does not see a path forward for this legislation to become law. The legislation will not be placed on the floor for a vote this year," Inman told WRAL's HighSchoolOT in an email.

Inman said there would not be any additional statements about the bill at this time.