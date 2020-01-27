WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was amongst the many who have shared their love and honoring of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Saturday.

"Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life," President Trump tweeted. "He loved his family so much and had such a strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating."

Former President Barack Obama also went to social media to express his condolences about Kobe.

Nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Saturday.

Los Angeles County fired confirmed everyone on board died, and officials did not identify the victims.

The 41-year-old NBA superstar also founded a media company in his retirement and won an Oscar for his animated short, "Dear Basketball." Besides being a 5x NBA champion and 18x NBA All-Star amongst other accolades, Bryant authored children's books, was heavily involved with charity work and was a proud father to four children: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.'

