Two Charlotte FC players earn contract extensions

Shinyashiki and Bronico are signed through at least 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two of Charlotte FC's most popular players are sticking around a while longer.

Both forward Andre Shinyashiki and midfielder Brandt Bronico earned multi-year contract extensions, the club announced Thursday morning.

Shinyashiki is the club's second-leading scorer (6 goals, 5 in MLS play) despite being traded to Charlotte partway through the season.

After requesting that trade from Colorado Rapids, the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year has found a new home for a few more years.

"To have a little bit of security and really focus on just soccer and not have to focus on any external things," Shinyashiki said. "It means the world to me that Charlotte took a chance on me and it paid off and they're willing to do it again."

Bronico has local ties, playing as a youth for North Carolina Fusion, and then collegiately for the Charlotte 49ers.

He recently scored his first goal since 2019 in a win over NYC FC, and is playing closer to the goal recently, despite being a big part of Charlotte's back-end coverage.

"I didn't really know what to expect," Bronico said. "I was focused on playing and doing my best on the field. When you do that, the off-the-field stuff takes care of itself."

Charlotte FC (10 wins, 2 draws, 15 losses) continues its inaugural season on Saturday night when it hosts Toronto at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.