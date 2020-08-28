No fans at UNC fall sporting events, AD announces

Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced there will be no fans at North Carolina Tar Heels sporting events in September, including football.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced Friday that no fans will be allowed when the fall sports season begins due to COVID-19, including home football games.

In a letter to season ticket holders, athletic donors and fans, Cunningham wrote in part, "attendance restriction will last through September, and we will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that we can increase capacity in October." Cunningham also announced there will be no on-campus tailgating at events this fall.

North Carolina's football season is scheduled to start September 12 vs Syracuse University. The ACC is one of three Power 5 conferences still planning to play football after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their seasons earlier this month.

Earlier this month, UNC-Chapel Hill moved all undergraduate classes online due to multiple coronavirus clusters in student housing both on and off campus. It's unclear when or if classes will return to in-person instruction. The most recent cluster was announced at Cobb residence hall on Thursday.