Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy

The 49ers plan to start a search for a new coach immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have fired head football coach Will Healy.

The move comes one day after the team lost is homecoming game to FIU, 34-15, to fall to 1-7 on the season.

"We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program," Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. "Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations."

Healy was 15-24 as the second coach in program history.

The 37-year-old was hired ahead of the 2019 season to replace Brad Lambert.

Healy enjoyed immediate success at Charlotte, finishing 7-6 in 2019 and guiding the team to the first bowl appearance in its history.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team only played six games in 2020, finishing 2-4.

“I was able to work with some outstanding coaches and staff members and coach an incredible group of young men," Healy said. " I apologize for not being able to bring the results that we were striving for. I’m really proud of the young men in our locker room."

The 49ers got off to a 4-2 start in 2021, including the first win over a Power 5 team in school history beating Duke.

But Charlotte slid in the back half of the season, finishing 5-7 and missing a bowl game.

"I’m a 49ers fan for life and I know the future of this university is bright,” Healy said.

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been named as the interim head coach. A national search for a new head coach, UNCC reports, will begin immediately.

