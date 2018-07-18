CHARLOTTE - North Carolina coach Larry Fedora says he doesn't believe it's been proven that football causes CTE and offered a passionate defense of a sport he believes is "under attack."

Fedora made the comments during a set of interviews with reporters attending the ACC preseason media days. He described the sport as an integral part of American culture and says it is "safer right now than it's ever been."

Fedora also stated the game is under attack from people who "twist" data for their purposes, such as arguing it's unsafe.

Numerous researchers have reported a connection between head injuries and concussions with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease known as CTE.

Fedora later returned to the event to speak with a handful of reporters, clarifying to say the game wasn't under attack from rule tweaks to improve safety.

