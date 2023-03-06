'I just had a feeling I would make it' | UNC student from Thomasville hits half-court shot, wins $19k

Javon Comer used to play basketball and would try shooting those half-court shots just to see if he could make them. The experience definitely paid off.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This lucky student woke up one morning to go to a basketball game and went to bed that night with a pocket full of cash.

A freshman student from UNC Chapel Hill made a half-court shot on Saturday, March 4, winning him almost $20,000.

Javon Comer, from Thomasville, was at the Dean Dome around 7 a.m. when someone tapped him on the shoulder and asked Comer to follow her.

At first, Comer thought he was in trouble as he was led into another room until he saw she was wearing a College GameDay badge.

Comer and all the other hopefuls had to try out to see who could shoot hoops the best.

Eventually, Comer was selected to make the shot.

“My cousin texted me and he was saying 'You got this, you can make it,' and I texted him back and said 'I’m bringing home the money,'" said Comer. "Like, I just had a feeling, I don’t know what it was, I just had a feeling I would make it”

And with good reason too. Comer used to play basketball and would try shooting those half-court shots just to see if he could make them.

That day, Comer got onto the court and left $19,000 richer.

THE BANK WAS OPEN FROM HALF COURT 💰



This UNC student is going home with $19K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DC5yhh9hPi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2023

“It still hasn’t sunk in, I keep playing back the video, playing back the video, I’m still thinking how is that me on ESPN SportsCenter, I just don’t understand how this is me," Comer expressed.

Comer said he plans to use his winnings on tuition.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.