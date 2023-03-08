Union County school board approves new rule on transgender athletes

The board voted unanimously to require all high school athletes to compete on teams "consistent with the gender on the student's birth certificate."

The Union County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday on a rule that would require all high school athletes to compete only on teams that are "consistent with the gender on the student's birth certificate."

The new rule, which is the latest attempt to legislate transgender athletes, would allow transgender athletes to compete on teams consistent with their gender identity if permitted by NCHSAA rules and regulations.

The NCHSAA's transgender policy does allow students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. Schools are required to submit Gender Identity Request Forms on behalf of the student prior to them playing on any team consistent with their gender identity.

The requests are based on gender identity for daily life activities in school and the community. Schools may be required to provide additional documentation, including a list of medications and written documents from health care professionals. North Carolina's approval process was established after lengthy reviews of policies from other states, the NCHSAA website says.

Any student whose eligibility is approved will remain intact throughout their high school career without requiring further approvals. Another school or team may challenge an athlete's eligibility but risks penalty from the NCHSAA if the purpose of any challenge is to intimidate or harass the athlete or school.

The board also approved a plan designed to help staffing at schools in the district using targeted bonuses. Vacancies at Monroe Middle School persuaded district leaders to offer a $5,500 bonus for the next school year, while several other schools are offering $4,000 bonuses for certain positions.

Laws that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in high school and college sports have been filed in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law that bans transgender women from joining teams in public schools and colleges last May. The law requires transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Supporters of a ban warn that in a rapidly changing society transgender girls would have an unfair biological advantage from having been born stronger males. They suggest girl winners’ podiums and MVP awards could be taken over by transgender athletes to the detriment of sports in places like South Carolina where it is a vital part of school life.

Opponents of the bill said it is a cruel idea, singling out students who are not elite athletes but are just looking for a way to be a regular student, hanging out with friends and learning life lessons through competition.

