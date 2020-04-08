Some local high school football teams begin Phase 2 of NCHSAA summer workouts, while others can't

Union County Schools Start Phase 2, While Charlotte Mecklenburg has yet to begin

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — While high schools in North Carolina wait to see if the 2020 football season will take place this fall, some counties have made the decision to allow teams to begin workouts, while others have not.

Union County began workouts on July 6, and now have been cleared to enter Phase 2 of NCHSAA summer workouts, which means equipment can be shared. However, other counties like Charlotte Mecklenburg have not been allowed to practice at all.

"I'm proud of our county for giving us a chance to do it and we are definitely taking it serious. I think the kids are doing a great job and the coaches are too of keeping socially distanced, wearing your mask on and off the field. Just doing the little things right. Every day we are out here is a blessing," Weddington High School head football coach Andy Capone said.

Meanwhile for schools in CMS, a plan for when athletes can return remains unclear.

"Very uncertain. I keep hearing we are waiting on things, but I don’t know what it is we are waiting on. Obviously, if the governor decides to put us in Phase 3 that's an important step, but other than that we keep being told no change, waiting on further guidance and none of us really know what exactly that means. The frustrating thing is we don't really know what to communicate to our players and our parents,” Myers Park head football coach Scott Chadwick explained.