Vaccines offered at USC home football games

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in Gamecock Village prior to each home football game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Gamecock fans gear up for the 2021-2022 football season, they will now have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine during home games this season at gamecock village.

"Last year, we were at about 25 percent capacity," said Charles Bloom, USC Executive Associate Athletics Director. "This year, we are at 100 percent."

"We have many people who come to our football games, and some of them may not be vaccinated," Bloom said. "If there is an opportunity for them to use this time to get vaccinated, we want to facilitate that process."

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations in Gamecock Village prior to each home football game. For the Eastern Illinois game on September 4, vaccines will be available from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

While USC does not require attendees to wear a face mask or covering, they are strongly encouraged for all indoor and enclosed areas of the stadium unless eating or drinking.

Bloom says they're asking fans to stay home if they're sick. "If you have been sick with COVID or been around someone sick with COVID, we ask you not to come to the game," Bloom said.

The wait ... is almost over 🤙 pic.twitter.com/mN3QsLDfH9 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 28, 2021

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the stadium.

Concession stands, ticket booths, and merchandise venues will only accept cards or mobile payments instead of cash.