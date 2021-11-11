'You know he’s going to put this city in showtime mode' | Uptown businesses hoping Cam Newton’s return brings in big business on Sunday nights

Multiple bars and restaurants located within a mile of the Bank of American Stadium are anticipating more fans coming to games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The news about Cam Newton coming back to the Carolina Panthers is making waves through bars and restaurants near the Bank of America Stadium.

Newton’s popularity is expected to bring much-needed excitement to the team. As more fans are expected to come to games due to Newton's return, hopefully, this will also bring in more customers to businesses nearby.

The Day & Night Cereal Bar in Uptown Charlotte missed Newton’s first time with the Panthers.

“I’ve been told a lot of stories about Cam and about how much business and people he brings out," said co-owner Greg Robinson.

Now that Newton Robinson said his cereal bar is preparing for a new wave of customers.

"You know he’s going to put this city in showtime mode,” he said.

The cereal bar is located less than half a mile from where the Panthers play. It's surrounded by other pubs and restaurants.

Robinson said with franchise players like Newton coming to the city business in Charlotte can only get better.

"They’re handling it over there with the Hornets, now its time to level it out, and its showtime for every business out here, every business downtown, its showtime," Robinson said. "Go ahead and fire the city back up."

The cereal bar and other businesses around are hoping to cash in on primetime players' popularity in the city.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.