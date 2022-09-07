x
U.S. Captain Davis Love III announces six Captain's Picks ahead of Presidents Cup

Squad is youngest U.S. team in Presidents Cup history
Charlotte native Davis Love III will captain the United States in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club

Max Homa will get a chance to win another title at Quail Hollow Club later this month.

Except this time he'll be doing so as part of a team.

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner was a captain's pick of Davis Love III for the United States squad in the upcoming Presidents Cup.

Joining Homa will be fellow Presidents Cup rookies Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel.

The other two captain's selections, Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth have played in past Presidents Cups.

Those six players complete a squad of twelve, with the six others automatically chosen based on ranking.

The captain's picks join Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau for the event to round out the team.

It's the youngest U.S. squad in the event's history, with an average age of 29.6 years old.

The event, which pits the United States against a team of International players (excluding Europe) will be held at Quail Hollow Club.

It's the first time it will be held in the Southeastern United States.

"Everybody loves the golf course, the club, the hospitality," Love said. "There's so many great things for both teams, but especially for our teams."

Presidents Cup events begin Sept. 20, with competition teeing off on Thursday, Sept. 22.

