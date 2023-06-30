U.S. Men's National soccer team trains at UNC Charlotte

The squad features a local connection in midfielder Gianluca Busio, who is from Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Sunday night's CONCACAF Gold Cup match in Uptown, the U.S. Men's National Team trained at UNC Charlotte on Friday morning.

The team is fresh off a 6-0 win over St. Kitts and will play Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The squad features a local connection in midfielder Gianluca Busio, who is from Greensboro.

Busio plays professionally in Italy, but still has strong connections to the Carolinas.

"It's special. I came to a (Charlotte FC) game last summer," Busio said. "The atmosphere is special. The fans are insane, the stadium is sick. I'm looking forward to playing in it for the first time. I went to a lot of Panthers games also, so I'm used to coming to this stadium a lot."

#USMNT #GoldCup squad training at Charlotte ahead of Sunday’s match at Bank of America Stadium @wcnc pic.twitter.com/wPBfdsjIjT — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 30, 2023

Over 40,000 tickets have been sold to the match, according to a source.

That will make it the highest-attended of the team's matches so far in this year's Gold Cup.

Tickets are still available, and the upper bowl is open.

After the U.S. takes on Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras will square off with Haiti.

Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.