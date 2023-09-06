National flag football teams training in Charlotte

USA Football partners with the United States Performance Center at UNC Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to USA Football, 7 million Americans have played flag football, with about 2.5 million participating regularly.

"The game is faster," Eric Mayes, the managing director of high performance and national teams with USA Football said. "With the non-contact you're going to see a lot of crisp, clean routes. and crisp, clean plays and exciting plays."

The organization is training its players at UNC Charlotte this summer.

"Charlotte is a big city for sport," Mayes said. "We have a partnership with the United States Performance Center that's based right here at UNC Charlotte. And they are serving as our sport performance partner."

This weekend, USA Football is holding a training camp to select rosters for its men's and women's national flag teams, as well as girls' and boys' U15 and U17 squads.

"You have individuals like me that have played the game of football at a high level, have transitioned out but still want to keep competing at a high level and flag is that outlet," Mayes said. "You have athletes to play Division I sports like basketball, track and field volleyball. They have found flag (football) and develop the passion."

It's not just a way for these athletes to continue their football dreams, but chase Olympic-sized dreams too.

The NFL and USA Football, as well as IFAF (International Federation of American Football) are hoping to convince the International Olympic Committee to add the sport in the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.

"There is a push for flag football to become an Olympic sport," Mayes said. "We anticipate some decision here soon this year, and we're looking forward to that positive decision being for flag football."

The national teams will compete in the Americas Continental Flag Football Championship July 5-7 in Charlotte against teams from North and South America.

Admission is free, and games will be played at the UNCC athletic fields at 1001 John Kirk Dr.