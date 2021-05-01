Vance, Catholic head back to state championship games

High School football state championships take place May 6-8

Vance will look to defend its 4AA state football championship after crushing Myers Park, 42-7 on Friday night in the Regional final.

The Cougars won the first state title in school history in 2019, and hope to repeat in the program's last year under the "Vance" name.

Vance will take on Rolesville in the championship on Saturday.

Mayhem!! Cougars will go the the 3AState Championship for the Fourth consecutive year!! pic.twitter.com/lSdtdbNWkM — CCHS Football (@Catholic_FB) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Catholic Cougars will have a chance for a four-peat in the 3A state title game after beating Monroe, 24-14.

Catholic will face Havelock on Friday.

Championship games will be held at either UNC or NC State.

Final sites for classifications will be announced May 1.

NCHSAA Football Championships

Regional Round

Class 4AA

Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT

Zebulon B. Vance 42, Charlotte Myers Park 7

Class 4A

Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Butler 21

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14

Class 3AA

Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24, Greensboro Dudley 20

Class 3A

Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14

Havelock 49, Western Alamance 17

Class 2AA

Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21

St. Pauls 34, Washington 23

Class 2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29, OT

Reidsville 49, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

Class 1AA

East Surry 41, Polk County 7

Tarboro 66, Louisburg 13

Class 1A

Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14