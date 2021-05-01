Vance, Catholic head back to state championship games

Vance will look to defend its 4AA state football championship after crushing Myers Park, 42-7 on Friday night in the Regional final.
The Cougars won the first state title in school history in 2019, and hope to repeat in the program's last year under the "Vance" name.
Vance will take on Rolesville in the championship on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Cougars will have a chance for a four-peat in the 3A state title game after beating Monroe, 24-14.
Catholic will face Havelock on Friday.
Championship games will be held at either UNC or NC State.
Final sites for classifications will be announced May 1.
NCHSAA Football Championships
Regional Round
Class 4AA
Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT
Zebulon B. Vance 42, Charlotte Myers Park 7
Class 4A
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Butler 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14
Class 3AA
Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24, Greensboro Dudley 20
Class 3A
Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14
Havelock 49, Western Alamance 17
Class 2AA
Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21
St. Pauls 34, Washington 23
Class 2A
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29, OT
Reidsville 49, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28
Class 1AA
East Surry 41, Polk County 7
Tarboro 66, Louisburg 13
Class 1A
Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14
Pinetown Northside 47, Northampton County 6