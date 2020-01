CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vance linebacker Power Echols must have made North Carolina football coach Mack Brown very happy on Saturday.

Echols announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on his Twitter page this weekend, giving Brown another prized, in-state recruit.

Echols is rated as a four-star prospect (out of 5) by many recruiting websites.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Echols is a NC Defensive Player of the Year Winner (AP), and helped Vance to its first state championship in 2019.

RELATED: High school football state championship results