Vance football earns second consecutive state football title

Vance defeated Rolesville 35-14 in the 4AA title game

The Vance Cougars earned their second straight State Championship by defeating Rolesville 35-14 in the 4AA title game.

Vance quarterback Austin Grier threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Cougars to victory. Grier was also awarded Most Valuable Player honors.

The Cougars offense racked up 531 yards of total offense in the win, while Vance's defense held the Rams to just 67 yards of total offense during the game.

Jalen Swindell led the defensive unit with six tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss en route to earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors.

Vance finished their season with a 9-1 record, going 6-1 in I-Meck 4A play.