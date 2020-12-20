Wake Forest and Wisconsin will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl

The bowl game will be played Dec. 30 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wake Forest will meet Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

This is the 19th year of the bowl game, but the first year it is sponsored by Carolinas-founded Duke's Mayonnaise.

The game will be played at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium, and be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Adhering to state and local public health guidelines, attendance will be set at 7% capacity, or about 5,200 hundred fans.

Nice homecoming game for Wake Forest QB and Davidson Day standout Sam Hartman



WR Nolan Groulx is a Hough grad and there are several more on Demon Deacons roster from the area. https://t.co/imqBi4fFt3 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 20, 2020

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs, and Wisconsin's first football game in Charlotte. The Badgers (3-3) will be designated as the home team.