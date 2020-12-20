Wake Forest and Wisconsin will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wake Forest will meet Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
This is the 19th year of the bowl game, but the first year it is sponsored by Carolinas-founded Duke's Mayonnaise.
The game will be played at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium, and be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Adhering to state and local public health guidelines, attendance will be set at 7% capacity, or about 5,200 hundred fans.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs, and Wisconsin's first football game in Charlotte. The Badgers (3-3) will be designated as the home team.
The Demon Deacons (4-4) are making their third bowl appearance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and first since beating Texas A&M, 55-52 in 2017.