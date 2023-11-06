The last time the Deacs made it to the College World Series was in 1955 when they won the whole thing!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are heading to Omaha, Nebraska for this year's College World Series, thanks to dominant pitching and an unbelievable offensive performance!

The Deacs truly lived up to the 'Rake Forest' nickname, as they hit 12 home runs in the two-game Super Regional against Alabama. Nine of those home runs came in the clinching Game 2 win, where the Deacs plated 22 runs as they bashed their way past the Crimson Tide.

"It's super special. To be able to be a part of something bigger than yourself is always amazing. When I decided to come here, this is what I envisioned." @WakeBaseball's @B_Wilkes25 and @nickkurtz23 after today's win over Alabama that sent Wake to the CWS. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/WnD6LGuGnP — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 11, 2023

Junior third baseman, Brock Wilken was the star of game three as he went 4 for 5 at the plate, including three mammoth solo home runs. Two of them came in the first innings before things got too far out of hand.

Four pitches after I called it….Marek Houston hits Grand Slam and @WakeBaseball is now up 18-5 over Alabama. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/cfKDKxuVlH — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) June 11, 2023

Designated Hitter Danny Corona, also hit two home runs on the day and finished with six runs batted in. The second time he's driven in six within the last eight days (the last came against Maryland on 6/3 in the regional round).

Reagan High School alumni Josh Hartle and Tommy Hawke also had a strong showing today.

Second-team All-American, Josh Hartle, who started today's contest, went 6 innings, stuck out 11, and only allowed 4 earned runs. Moving his record on the year to 11-2.

Hawke, who plays center field and is the leadoff man for the Deacs, set the tone early. As led the game off with his 2nd home run of the Super Regional, and followed that up with a RBI double in the 2nd inning.