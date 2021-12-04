Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on Pittsburgh in ACC championship football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons faced off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bank of America Saturday night.
No. 15 Pittsburgh and No. 16 Wake Forest each reached high marks of success during this season by winning 10 games and capturing ACC division titles.
The two teams battled head-to-head for the ACC Championship.
Saturday’s game marks the second-ever ACC championship game appearance for both teams, with Pitt making the title game in 2018 before losing to eventual national champion Clemson, and Wake Forest making its first return since winning the conference championship in 2006.
The Demon Deacons earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last week by beating Boston College 41-10.
