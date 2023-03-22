Watch Catawba College women's basketball play in the Final Four, Wednesday

The team advanced to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Final Four Monday afternoon.

CATAWBA, N.C. — Catawba College will host a Final Four watch party Wednesday night, following the women's basketball team's NCAA advancement.

At 7 p.m. in the Goodman Gymnasium, you can watch the team play against No. 2 seeded Minnesota-Duluth.

Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. to all Catawba fans in attendance. Live video of the game will be streamed on big screens beginning at tipoff at 7 p.m.There will also be a halftime hoops contest along with prizes.

If you can't attend, you can watch online.

The school asks that attendees wear Catawba gear and help them cheer on the women's basketball team as they look to advance to the National Championship game in Dallas.

The woman's basketball program is the first South Atlantic Conference team, to ever reach the national semifinals, a press release from Catawba College stated.

The team advanced to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Final Four Monday afternoon after beating Dominguez Hills, 77 to 70.





