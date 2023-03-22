x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Watch Catawba College women's basketball play in the Final Four, Wednesday

The team advanced to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Final Four Monday afternoon.
Credit: WCNC

CATAWBA, N.C. — Catawba College will host a Final Four watch party Wednesday night, following the women's basketball team's NCAA advancement. 

At 7 p.m. in the Goodman Gymnasium, you can watch the team play against No. 2 seeded Minnesota-Duluth.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. to all Catawba fans in attendance. Live video of the game will be streamed on big screens beginning at tipoff at 7 p.m.There will also be a halftime hoops contest along with prizes.

If you can't attend, you can watch online

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

The school asks that attendees wear Catawba gear and help them cheer on the women's basketball team as they look to advance to the National Championship game in Dallas. 

The woman's basketball program is the first South Atlantic Conference team, to ever reach the national semifinals, a press release from Catawba College stated. 

The team advanced to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Final Four Monday afternoon after beating Dominguez Hills, 77 to 70. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles


Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

What Defines Dallas Mavericks Season? Luka Doncic Missed Games, Kyrie Irving Trade, Jason Kidd?

Before You Leave, Check This Out