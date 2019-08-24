CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Week 1 of the Subway Friday Night Football slate was mostly washed out.

Severe weather arrived in Charlotte just in time for kickoff and brought with it lengthy weather delays.

Many schools decided to move games to Saturday or Monday.

Here are the Frenzy games affected:

FRIDAY

Fort Mill vs. River Bluff, delay

Providence vs. East Meck, delay

Mallard Creek at Dutch Fork, delay

South Point at Crest, playing

SATURDAY

Ardrey Kell at Weddington, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Olympic at Myers Park, 6 p.m.

South Meck at Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

CANCELED/NO MAKEUP

Vance vs. O’Berry

POSTPONED

Porter Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge, TBD

