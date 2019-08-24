CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Week 1 of the Subway Friday Night Football slate was mostly washed out.
Severe weather arrived in Charlotte just in time for kickoff and brought with it lengthy weather delays.
Many schools decided to move games to Saturday or Monday.
Here are the Frenzy games affected:
FRIDAY
Fort Mill vs. River Bluff, delay
Providence vs. East Meck, delay
Mallard Creek at Dutch Fork, delay
South Point at Crest, playing
SATURDAY
Ardrey Kell at Weddington, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Olympic at Myers Park, 6 p.m.
South Meck at Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
CANCELED/NO MAKEUP
Vance vs. O’Berry
POSTPONED
Porter Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge, TBD
