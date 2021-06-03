Weddington survives defensive battle at Catholic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weddington won a defensive battle against Catholic on Friday night, winning 7-3.
Scoring began late in the first half when Cougars kicker Frankie Flaherty booted a field goal to put Catholic up 3-0.
But with only 10.8 seconds remaining in the first half, Warriors QB Dante Casciola improvised and threw on the run to Brooks Johnson for a touchdown, and Weddington took a 7-3 lead.
The second half was a defensive back-and-forth, with each side scoring interceptions.
Catholic safety Kevin Dumser stalked down a sideline pass to give the Cougars a takeway.
But with time running out for Catholic in the final minutes, Makiya Evans made a leaping interception to seal the victory for Weddington.
In other games, Myers Park defeated Rocky River, 35-9 and Hickory Ridge shut out Garinger, 46-0.