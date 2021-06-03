Weddington survives defensive battle at Catholic

Warriors get last-minute interception to seal victory in rivalry game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weddington won a defensive battle against Catholic on Friday night, winning 7-3.

Scoring began late in the first half when Cougars kicker Frankie Flaherty booted a field goal to put Catholic up 3-0.

But with only 10.8 seconds remaining in the first half, Warriors QB Dante Casciola improvised and threw on the run to Brooks Johnson for a touchdown, and Weddington took a 7-3 lead.

The second half was a defensive back-and-forth, with each side scoring interceptions.

. @BigDubFootball with a Big W on the road at Catholic. No. 25 with the game-saving INT. See it tonight on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/yY0RsyB6GY — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 6, 2021

Catholic safety Kevin Dumser stalked down a sideline pass to give the Cougars a takeway.

But with time running out for Catholic in the final minutes, Makiya Evans made a leaping interception to seal the victory for Weddington.