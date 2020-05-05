UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Weddington football star Will Shipley has committed to Clemson University.

The Warriors standout running back announcing his decision on social media, Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over North Carolina, Notre Dame and many others.

According to many recruiting sites, Shipley is one of the top running backs in the nation, and has even drawn comparisons to Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

The 5-foot-11, 200 pound rising senior ran for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019, adding on 582 receiving yards and 8 receiving touchdowns as well.

Shipley has led the Warriors to back-to-back 3AA state championships in 2019.

RELATED: Weddington football coach proposes after winning state championship

RELATED: High school football state championship results

RELATED: Student Athlete of the Week: Will Shipley

RELATED: Student Athlete of the Week: Will Shipley