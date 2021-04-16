Weddington's Stephanie Watts selected 10th in the WNBA Draft

The guard was picked by the Los Angeles Sparks

Weddington High School grad and UNC guard Stephanie Watts was selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night.

Watts was picked 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.

In her senior season with the Tar Heels, Watts averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

She also helped UNC reach the NCAA Tournament, where she scored 29 points in the opening round game.

“Stephanie Watts is a guard with great size who has shown the ability to score from all three levels, facilitate, rebound and defend,” General Manager/Head Coach Derek Fisher said.

At Weddington, Watts was named to the Naismith and McDonald's All-America teams.

She also played in the Jordan Brand classic.

Watts averaged 29.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.7 steals in her senior season at Weddington and was named 2015 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Watts boasts several college degrees, earning a bachelor's degree in public policy from UNC in 2019.

She also played one season at UNC and earned a master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation.