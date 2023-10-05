Weeks after striking out cancer, Liam Hendriks pitches for Charlotte Knights

The White Sox relief pitcher was in All-Star form in Uptown on Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just weeks after announcing he was cancer-free, Major League All-Star Liam Hendriks pitched for the Charlotte Knights in Uptown.

It happened just five months after first hearing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

"I feel great," he said. "The ball is coming out fine but it's not quite all syncing up."

You can forgive Hendriks for that. He was undergoing treatment during the time when most professional baseball players are tuning up in Spring Training.

This was just his third competitive outing of 2023, and he recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a 7-1 Knights win over Durham.

Before he entered the game Hendriks, who has 115 big-league saves, got an ovation from the crowd and a nice message from the Knights on the video scoreboard.

His hope is that he can be an inspiration to others going through a similar situation.

"Hopefully it can lift their spirits or give them hope while going through something similar," Hendriks said. "Hopefully I can be somewhat of a positive thought they can they can use and put into their own treatment plans."

The 34-year-old Australian wants to serve as that positive example, but also to raise awareness, especially when it comes to a cancer diagnosis in someone so young.

#WhiteSox reliever Liam Hendriks talks after a 1-2-3 ninth for the @KnightsBaseball. Hendriks announced a few weeks ago he is cancer free. Diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January. Hear from Liam at 11 on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/TE3PTYPRcQ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 11, 2023

"That's something I want to make sure that we raise as much awareness with the platform I've been given," Hendriks said. "Hopefully, whether it be funding for research or thanking the nurses and doctors."