CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite the 2020 Wells Fargo Championship being canceled, WCNC Charlotte is looking back at some of the greatest moments in championship history.

On Monday, we revisited the 2007 Wachovia Championship Pro-Am, when Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan teamed up for a round.

Tuesday's look-back goes back 10 years.

A 20-year-old Rory McIlroy nearly missed the weekend cut, before going on an historic surge.

McIlroy went five under on his final five holes on Sunday, and posted six 3's on his scorecard.

McIlroy set a course record with a 10-under, 62 on Sunday to beat Phil Mickelson by four strokes.

That marked McIlroy's first PGA Tour victory, and his first of two Wells Fargo Championships, although that year it was the Quail Hollow Championship.

In 2019 alone, the Wells Fargo Championship was able to provide $1.9 million across 17 local charities.

