Wells Fargo Championship tickets selling quickly

With limited capacity, Saturday's session is already sold out, but other days are still available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things look like they normally do by Masters week ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

On No. 18 at Quail Hollow, the grandstand and gallery is taking shape.

"We have doubled the width of our chalets this year to provide more social distancing," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said.

Sobba was eager to show WCNC Charlotte the work being done to prepare for the tournament's triumphant return.

"We're thrilled to be back," he said. "Seems like we've looked at things at every angle. We think it's gonna be a dynamite event."

After a one-year, COVID-19 caused hiatus, The Wells Fargo Championship returns May 3-9.

It's always one of the tour's top events for fans and players.

"The last time we played we won the Players Choice Award as the finest event on the tour," Sobba said, "and we think we're going to put on another wonderful event here at Quail Hollow."

Here at Quail Hollow, where they’re getting ready to host the @WellsFargoGolf Championship in less than a month after a one-year hiatus. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Umdf6jHaMy — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 7, 2021

Under current local public health and PGA Tour guidelines, the event is allowed 30% max capacity.

"And that could change over the course of the next month," Sobba said. "We did have tickets go on sale Monday. We're sold out on Saturday, we're almost sold out on Friday. We expect to have a wonderful event all week."

Ticket prices did go up.

Weekly grounds passes are up to $50 to $225.

Daily passes remained about the same at $75 per day.

"Some tournaments doubled the price," Sobba explained. "We didn't think that was appropriate to gouge. Our tickets are $75 across the board on a daily basis. Children 15 and under get in free."

And of course, it's a charity event.