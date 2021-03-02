Wes Helms will still manage Knights in 2021

Gastonia native was in place before 2020 season was canceled

Wes Helms will still manage the Charlotte Knights in 2021.

The Gastonia native was set to assume that role before the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Knights Major League Baseball affiliate, the Chicago White Sox.

Helms played at Ashbrook High School and was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He spent 13 seasons in the MLB with the Braves, Brewers, Marlins and Phillies.

A member of the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame, Helms hit 75-career home runs and collected 374 RBI.