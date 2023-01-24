West Charlotte High School names new athletic director

Stephen Joyner Jr. comes to West Charlotte after spending a decade as the women's basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith University.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School's new athletic director Stephen Joyner Jr. will be introduced at the school's basketball game Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

Stephen Joyner Jr. comes to West Charlotte after spending a decade as the women's basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith University. Joyner's father, Stephen Joyner Sr., was also the head women's basketball coach at JCSU, where he is the all-time leader in wins. Stephen Joyner Sr. is now the men's head coach at JCSU, a position he's held for nearly 25 years.

Joyner Jr. became the women's basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith in 2012. He is a 2001 graduate of JCSU, where he played guard under his father's tutelage. Joyner averaged 4.5 assists per game and helped lead the Golden Bulls to the Division II Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

He will be introduced during West Charlotte's varsity boys basketball game against West Meck.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts