Williams graduated from West Charlotte H.S. in 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native Patrick Williams was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Williams, who graduated from West Charlotte High School in 2018, spent one season at Florida State and was named the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year.

Williams is a 6-foot-8 forward. His parents, Janie and Eddie played basketball at Johnson C. Smith University, and his mother owns a flower shop in Charlotte.