West Stanly backing the Bengals, and grad B.J. Hill

Oakboro native will play in Super Bowl LVI for Cincinnati

OAKBORO, N.C. — When B.J. Hill intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, it quieted Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

But things got pretty thunderous in Oakboro, N.C.

"I came off the couch for sure," West Stanly assistant football coach Charles Edwards said. "I was thinking pick six."

Teacher Karen Brown was out to eat with friends when she saw the play on television.

"I was like 'Oh My God that was BJ," she said, "that was B.J.!"

Basketball and track and field coach Chad Horn didn't just leave his couch. He and his family left the house.

"I think we ran around the block a couple of times," Horn said, "screaming and shouting."

West Stanly High School is the home of the Colts.

But this week they're all about the Bengals, who beat the Chiefs and will face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on WCNC Charlotte.

The school is adorned with black and orange balloons, and plenty of big banners in honor of B.J. Hill, including right in front of the school.

"Can't you tell?" Myra Hill, B.J.'s mother, said.

The Cincinnati defensive tackle once walked these halls, and starred on these fields.

Now, he's playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

That means business in Brown's Career Development classroom is booming.

"Oh it really kicked it into gear," she said.

They're making 500 B.J. Hill, Bengals, Super Bowl t-shirts and outsourcing thousands more.

All made with love and pride for one of their own.

"What a great representation of our school and of our community," Brown said, "and we couldn't pick anybody better."

Can’t wait to tell you about West Stanly HS grad @bjhill5’s journey to #SBLVI tonight at 11 on @wcnc



I asked his Mom what B.J. (6-3, 303 lbs) was like when he was little but she stopped me quick…



“He was NEVER little,” she said.@wcnc I #bengals I #NFL I @WSHSathletics pic.twitter.com/wTTiuhIudD — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 12, 2022

The proceeds from the shirt benefit the school's career development program.

Edwards coached Hill in football from fifth grade through high school.

He also helps when BJ comes back to put on his football camp.

"He's just a good kid," he said. "I told my son, just follow B.J., on the field and off."

Hill was also a star for West Stanly's track and field and basketball teams.

"He was a big teddy bear," Horn said. "He stood out among everybody. He was the heart of a team."

Hill went on to play for NC State, and then the Giants.

A trade right before the season to Cincinnati turned out to be fateful.

"Evidently it was a good thing," Myra Hill said.

Myra is also a custodial worker at West Stanly High.

When asked what B.J. was like as a "little" kid, she stops the question short.

"He's never been little," she said. "He's always been a big kid. B.J. was a good kid."

She says B.J.'s example is a good one for the kids who walk these halls today.