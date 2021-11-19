Western Alamance beats Hickory 1-0 to win NCHSAA 3A Soccer Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They rallied on the field to win a state title! Western Alamance beat Hickory 1-0 Friday night to win the NCHSAA 3A Soccer Championship.
It all came down to a penalty kick! Western Alamance was able to generate a forward attack that drew a penalty kick in the game. Ian Bacchus made the goal hitting it low to the left side to put the Warriors in the lead against Hickory and to win the game. It’s the school’s first Men’s Soccer State Championship win. The goal was Bacchus’ 22nd goal of the season and cemented his selection as 3A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player.
Western Alamance completed the year 19-5-1. The Warriors finished conference play 9-2-1 in the Central 3A. The Warriors reached the State Championship as the #21 seed in the 3A East, reaching the state final for just the second time in school history and the first time since their initial appearance in the 2A finals in 1997.