What to do with your 2020 Knights tickets

Team offering several options after the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled, as Major League Baseball decided not to send players across the country to 160 affiliated clubs including the Charlotte Knights and Kannapolis Cannonballers.

It's the first time since Minor League Baseball began in 1901 that there won't be a season, and the first time since 1975 that Charlotte and Fort Mill won't have Minor League Baseball.

"If you look in the win-loss column, we're still tied for first place," said Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski on Wednesday.

A silver lining in a very difficult time for the organization.

"It impacts our employees and it impacts our fans," he said. "Over 400 part-time employees come to this ballpark each and every game to work. Those people are out of work right now."

If you had tickets for 2020, the Knights are presenting several options.

1. You can donate part or all of the money you paid for the tickets to the Knights Care 4 CLT fund, which assists local healthcare workers, and Knights employees affected by COVID-19.

2. You can roll your tickets from 2020 to the 2021 season.

3. You can receive a refund.

For more information on the season cancelation and what do to with tickets purchases, visit www.charlotteknights.com.