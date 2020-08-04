CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, The Masters announced it was targeting dates in November for possible play.

"I think it will be breathtaking," said Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion. "I just think it will be colors different than what we're used to."

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte, Immelman said Augusta National could certainly handle the change.

"Those fall colors are just as nice, all the browns and reds and oranges," he said. "The golf course itself should be fantastic, I've been able to play a lot that time of year. The golf course is always in shape. I don't think that will be any problem at all, I think the big problem is how the weather is."

On Tuesday morning Immelman was named captain of the International team for the next Presidents Cup, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in September of 2021.

"Very humbled, if you take a look at the previous captains that have come before me," he said. "Real legends in the game."

Since 1994 the Presidents Cup has played just about every other year, pitting the United States against an International Team in match play. This past December, Tiger Woods helped the U.S. rally on foreign soil on the final day to give America it's 8th-straight victory.

"It's been something we've been struggled to (win) over the years, we came pretty close the last time," Immelman said of the International team. "That's what I'm looking forward to, just the camaraderie, it should be a really great event."

One that he can't wait to see happen right here in Charlotte.

"The golf course itself is always pristine," he said. "It's one of the best we play on tour. I think it could really provide for some exciting golf."

RELATED: British Open canceled until 2021 as golf schedule reworked

RELATED: Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus